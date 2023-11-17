5 best Hollywood horror movies to watch on Hulu

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

5 best Hollywood horror movies to watch on Hulu

By Namrata Ganguly 04:44 pm Nov 17, 202304:44 pm

Best horror movies streaming on Hulu right now

Whether you're a fan of supernatural horrors, psychological twists, or classic scares, Hulu's horror lineup promises a cinematic journey into the darkest corners of fear. From heart-pounding thrills to spine-chilling suspense, this collection offers a diverse array of films that will keep your goosebumps intact. Brace yourself for a bone-chilling experience that will leave you haunted long after the credits roll.

2/6

'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' (2005)

Scott Derrickson-directed The Exorcism of Emily Rose delves into the supernatural, recounting the true story of a young woman's tragic possession and subsequent exorcism. Laura Linney, as defense attorney Erin Bruner, navigates the legal battle that ensues as the priest on trial argues for the reality of demonic possession. It combines courtroom drama with spine-tingling horror and explores faith and the unknown.

3/6

'Malignant' (2021)

In Malignant, directed by James Wan, Madison (played by Annabelle Wallis) experiences disturbing visions of grisly murders linked to her past. As the line between reality and nightmare blurs, she unravels a sinister secret. Wan's mastery of suspense and unexpected twists creates a visceral and chilling experience, making it a standout in the horror genre with its unique narrative and intense scares.

4/6

'No One Will Save You' (2023)

The sci-fi psychological thriller horror film No Will Save You is written, directed, and produced by Brian Duffield. Kaitlyn Dever plays a young woman who's been alienated from her community and finds herself in an action-packed face-off with a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past, as per Hulu's synopsis.

5/6

'Infinity Pool' (2023)

Written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, the sci-fi horror film Infinity Pool stars Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, and Cleopatra Coleman. "James (Skarsgård) and Em (Coleman) enjoy a perfect vacation at an island resort until a tragic accident leaves them facing a zero-tolerance policy for crime: be executed, or, if you're rich enough, watch yourself die instead," reads the synopsis.

6/6

'Appendage' (2023)

Written and directed by Anna Zlokovic, the horror drama film Appendage stars Hadley Robinson, Emily Hampshire, Kausar Mohammed, Brandon Mychal Smith, Desmin Borges, and Deborah Rennard, among others. The film follows Hannah (Robinson), a young fashion designer, as she hits a breaking point and her darkest inner thoughts physicalize into a monstrous creature that threatens to upend her life and denies to stop growing.