Joaquin Phoenix's 'Napoleon' to release in China; release date inside

By Aikantik Bag 04:03 pm Nov 17, 2023

'Napoleon' is set to release on November 22 in international markets

Acclaimed director Ridley Scott's Napoleon is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Now, the historical drama is set to release in mainland China on December 1. The Apple Original Films and Sony Pictures production has been granted permission for import into the country, as revealed by Sony recently. The movie features Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix portraying the legendary French ruler Napoleon Bonaparte, delving into his ascent and descent through the prism of his stormy relationship with Josephine.

Crux of the film

According to a Sony summary, Napoleon chronicles Bonaparte's unwavering pursuit of power, set against the grandiose filmmaking of renowned director Scott. The film emphasizes Bonaparte's innovative military and political strategies through some of the most intense and realistic battle scenes ever captured on screen. In North America, the film has been given an "R" rating due to intense violence, disturbing imagery, sexual content, and occasional strong language. Recently, the film had its world premiere in Paris.

'Napoleon' international premiere and Chinese box office prospects

The film is slated for release in North America and various international territories on November 22, 2023, a mere eight days before its Chinese premiere. Despite relatively favorable circumstances, Hollywood movies have faced challenges at the Chinese box office this year. Domestic films reign supreme, with imported movies accounting for less than 15% of the $7B total box office revenue amassed so far in 2023.