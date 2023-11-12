'The Marvels' struggles to break box office standstill in India

By Tanvi Gupta 10:52 am Nov 12, 202310:52 am

'The Marvels' day 2 box office report

The Marvels, the third film in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was released in theaters on Friday. The performance of the movie—a sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel—has been poor at the international box office, delivering figures below expectations. This trend extends to India, too, where, despite reasonable hype, the film could muster only an estimated Rs. 5 crore in two days.

Why does this story matter?

Amid underwhelming box office performance, the film has been receiving mixed reviews. It currently holds a 62% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score paints a more positive picture at 85%. Internationally, The Marvels finds itself in competition with Killers of The Flower Moon and Five Nights At Freddy's, among others. In India, it will face tough competition from Tiger 3.

'The Marvels' Day 2: Brie Larson's film minted Rs. 2.5cr

The Brie Larson starrer couldn't kick off with a bang in India, making a modest Rs. 2.5cr on the first day, per Sacnilk. Unfortunately, the second day didn't bring any improvement, adding another Rs. 2.5cr (early estimates). So far, The Marvels has touched Rs. 5cr in India. With Tiger 3 hitting theaters on Sunday, The Marvels' collections are expected to take another hit.

'The Marvels' marks MCU's 2nd-lowest domestic opener: Report

The Marvels reportedly opened with the MCU's second-lowest domestic box office gross (North America). Per Deadline, it earned $21.5M on Friday, including $6.6M in previews on Thursday. It narrowly edged past 2008's The Incredible Hulk, which currently holds the record for the MCU's lowest domestic opening day at $21.46M. However, it falls behind Ant-Man ($22.6M), signaling a subdued debut for the highly-anticipated movie.

Know everything about 'The Marvels'

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels intricately weaves Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel's (Larson) formidable powers with those of two others, propelling her into an alliance with astronaut Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Avengers enthusiast Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). Notably, Monica and Kamala's powers evolve in Disney+ shows WandaVision and Ms. Marvel, respectively, contributing a compelling dynamic to the narrative synergy of The Marvels.