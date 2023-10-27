Former Chinese premier dies of heart attack at 68

China ex-Premier Li Keqiang, sidelined by Xi Jinping, dies at 68

Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang suffered a sudden heart attack on Thursday and passed away in the early hours of Friday in Shanghai at 68, Xinhua reported. Between 2013 and 2023, Li was China's number two leader and a supporter of private business. But he was left with little power after President Xi Jinping made himself the most powerful Chinese leader in decades and tightened control over society and the economy.

Looking at Li's political career

Li was once seen as a top Communist Party leadership contender but was sidelined in recent years by President Xi after he decided to tighten his grip on power and steer China in a more statist direction. The top economic official was the premier and chief of Beijing's cabinet under Xi for a decade until stepping down from all political posts in March.

How an epidemic damaged Li's political reputation

During his time in office, the late leader voiced support for economic reforms and showed liberal tendencies in his youth. As per the news agency AFP, Li's reputation suffered huge damage after his poor handling of an AIDS/HIV epidemic stemming from a tainted blood donation program while he was party chief in the Henan province of the country.

China's economic achievements and struggles under Li

Li was praised for helping China weather the global economic crisis with minimal harm. However, the country's economy started decelerating from its rapid growth. By the end of his term, the country had seen one of its worst growth rates in decades amid the coronavirus-induced downturn and housing market crisis. Despite this, Li expressed optimism regarding China's economic potential in his final address as outgoing premier.

Know about Li's youth, academic background

Born in eastern China's Anhui province, Li studied law at the prestigious Peking University and was the campus secretary of the ruling party's Communist Youth League. He was also a League's Standing Committee member, indicating that Li was viewed as future leadership material. After serving in a series of party positions, the late leader obtained his Ph.D. in economics in 1994.