NewsClick founding-editor, HR head sent to 7-day police remand

India 2 min read

By Prateek Talukdar 12:25 pm Oct 04, 202312:25 pm

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources (HR) head Amit Chakravarty sent to seven-day police remand

NewsClick founder and Editor-in-Chief, Prabir Purkayastha, along with the news portal's Human Resources (HR) head, Amit Chakravarty, have been sent to a seven-day police remand. The Delhi Police arrested them on Tuesday after a day-long raid at NewsClick's office and the homes of about 40 journalists and activists linked to the news portal. The action came after a New York Times (NYT) piece from August alleged that NewsClick received funds for pro-China propaganda.

Allegations of pro-China propaganda funding

The NYT piece alleged that NewsClick is part of an organization funded by a network related to US millionaire Neville Roy Singham, who has links to China's government. During the raids, the police questioned 46 people and seized laptops, mobile phones, and documents. Subsequently, the police sealed NewsClick's Delhi office. Those questioned included well-known journalists Urmilesh, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Abhisar Sharma, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, historian Sohail Hashmi, satirist Sanjay Rajoura, and the Centre for Technology and Development's D Raghunandan.

Opposition, journalist groups call action attempt to 'muzzle' the press

The NYT report led to the media company being scrutinized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of the Delhi Police. On August 17, a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other sections of the IPC was registered against the portal. Opposition parties and various journalist organizations have criticized the action, labeling it an attempt to "muzzle" the press. Notably, NewsClick's reportage has been critical of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Previous raids against NewsClick

The allegations against NewsClick include overvaluing of shares, diversion of funds, and violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations. The Delhi Police alleged that NewsClick received Rs. 38 crore for pro-China propaganda. The ED first raided premises linked to NewsClick in February 2021 for alleged money laundering. In September 2021, the Income Tax Department raided the offices of NewsClick and Newslaundry. However, Purkayastha has obtained an interim stay against coercive action in these cases.

Questioned about views on government, opposition

Although the raids were against alleged foreign funding, the journalists said the police questioned them about their reporting on the Delhi riots, farmers' agitation, and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. They further alleged that the police asked them about their views on the current government and the opposition, Newslaundry and Hindustan Times reported. Even NewsClick's freelance contributors and part-time employees were reportedly interrogated about their family backgrounds.