Sikkim: 23 soldiers missing as cloudburst triggers flash flood

As many as 23 Indian Army personnel have gone missing in Sikkim after a cloudburst triggered a flash flood in Teesta River

As many as 23 Indian Army personnel went missing in Sikkim on Wednesday after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley. Several Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam were washed away after water was released from the Chungthang dam, resulting in a sudden spike in the water level downstream by 15-20 feet.

Search operations are underway

No casualty but public property damaged: CM Tamang

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an alert saying, "Low-lying areas such as Gazoldoba, Domohani, Mekhaliganj and Ghish may be affected." Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said, "Nobody has been injured but there has been significant damage to public property. Some people have also been reported missing in Singtam. Relief operations are on."

Potion of NH10, vital bridges washed away

The Teesta River reportedly crossed the danger level at several places, and a portion of National Highway 10 near Melli town has been washed away, apart from several vital bridges. The Teesta River flows through Sikkim and West Bengal before entering Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Sikkim government has issued a high alert for residents.

Melli is located on Sikkim-West Bengal border