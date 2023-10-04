Delhi liquorgate: ED raids AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence

By Prateek Talukdar 10:33 am Oct 04, 202310:33 am

The ED raided the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday morning in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. The ED has named Singh three times in its chargesheet in the case. Previously, the ED raided several locations, including those belonging to Singh's associate, Ajit Tyagi, and other contractors and businessmen.

Why does this story matter?

This comes on the day the Supreme Court is set to hear the bail plea of AAP stalwart Manish Sisodia, jailed in this case. Opposition quarters accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to intimidate the opposition as the elections are approaching. Earlier in May, Singh claimed that the ED told him that he was named in the chargesheet by "mistake."

What does the chargesheet say?

The ED chargesheet says that Delhi-based businessman Dinesh Arora—Sisodia's aide and another arrested accused in the case—met Sisodia through Singh. On Singh's request, he arranged funds of around Rs. 32 lakh from restaurant owners for the AAP for elections in Delhi. The ED also alleged that Singh helped resolve one of Arora's long-pending issues related to the excise department.

Delhi court allows Arora, Raghav Magunta to turn government witnesses

On Tuesday, a Delhi court allowed Arora and Raghav Magunta, another accused and the son of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, to turn approvers in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor scam. While the YSRCP is Andhra Pradesh's ruling party, leaders of Telangana's ruling party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), have also been named in the case.

Policy scrapped in July 2022

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was implemented in November 2021, exclusively privatizing the sale of liquor. The Excise Department reportedly issued 849 retail liquor licenses to private entities through open bidding, allegedly favoring those players who paid bribes to the AAP. The ED has alleged that the AAP received Rs. 100 crore in kickbacks and used the money for campaigning in the Goa elections.