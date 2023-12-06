Top 5 most-watched videos on YouTube within 24 hours

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Dec 06, 2023

Four out of five videos on the list are K-pop songs

Do you know which are the top five most-watched videos on YouTube within 24 hours? Hint: four of them are K-pop music videos. But what's more interesting is that the third spot is grabbed by Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6's trailer. It's the only non-K-pop video on the list and has amassed over 90M views. Check out the top five.

'Butter' by BTS

K-pop sensation BTS's most-loved song is Butter. Released in 2021, the song has gathered over 926M views on YouTube to date. When the song was first released on May 21, it garnered a total of 108.2M views. BTS's second English single, the song was penned by Jenna Andrews, RM, Alex Bilowitz, Sebastian Garcia, Robert Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, and Ron Perry.

'Dynamite'

The second position is also held by BTS for their 2020 song Dynamite. It is the first single of the K-pop band which was released in English, a year before Butter. It gained over 101.1M views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release. When it comes to overall views to date, it has 1.7B views, surpassing Butter by a huge margin.

'GTA 6' trailer

The trailer of the sixth installment of the world-gaming franchise, GTA 6 was released on Tuesday. The trailer was viewed more than 90M in less than 24 hours of its release. With this, it became the most-viewed non-music video to make its way into the list. According to reports, the makers had to release the trailer early due to a leak on X.

'Pink Venom' by BLACKPINK

At number four on the list is a song from another K-pop band, BLACKPINK, headlined by all female singers. Titled Pink Venom, the song was released in August 2022. With 774M views on YouTube to date, Pink Venom amassed 90.4M views when it was released. The song has flavors of hip-hop, dance, pop-rap, and EDM genres along with traditional Korean instruments.

'How You Like That' by BLACKPINK

The fifth on the list is also a track by BLACKPINK, How You Like That. The band released two videos of the song- one which has 1.2B views, and the other, a dance performance video with 1.5B views. The MV had amassed 86.3M views in a day. It also went on to become one of the most-liked videos on YouTube, with over 24M likes.