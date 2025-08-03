NASA's Crew-11 mission to study how bacteria behave in microgravity

As part of the research, the different bacterial species will be allowed to grow in a zero-gravity environment. Afterward, they will be brought back to Earth and tested against their counterparts grown simultaneously in similar lab conditions on Earth. This comparative study could provide valuable insights into how bacteria behave and adapt in space, particularly under extreme conditions like microgravity and radiation exposure.

Broader implications

Research could help tackle antibiotic-resistant superbugs

The research could have implications beyond space missions. With the rise of antibiotic-resistant superbugs, this study could provide insights into how to tackle these more resilient bacterial strains. "This experiment will allow us, for the first time, to systematically and molecularly map how the genetic expression profile of several pathogenic bacteria changes in space," said Ohad Gal-Mor, head of Sheba's Infectious Diseases Research Laboratory.