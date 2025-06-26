After Ax-4, Axiom partners with Hyderabad start-up for space push

Axiom Space, the company behind the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) mission, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace. The agreement aims to explore collaboration opportunities in advancing space exploration and access to low-Earth orbit (LEO). The two companies will also look into potential partnerships for building space infrastructure.

Historic launch Ax-4 mission includes an Indian astronaut The MoU comes as Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission includes an Indian astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, marking a significant milestone in international collaboration aboard the International Space Station (ISS). "As Axiom Space builds a diverse and global supply chain, the company is strategically partnering with pioneering organizations like Skyroot Aerospace," said an Axiom Space statement. The collaboration highlights the growing co-operation between Axiom Space and the Indian space sector.

Vision statement Skyroot is working on making space access affordable, reliable Skyroot Aerospace, one of the first companies to partner with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is working on making space access affordable, reliable, and on-demand. "Enabling greater and equitable access to space, be it for research institutes, start-ups, or national agencies, is the guiding mantra at Skyroot," said Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace.

Future plans Chandana added that the partnership will shape humanity's future Chandana added that the partnership with Axiom Space presents an opportunity to explore integrated launch and orbital solutions that will shape humanity's future in space. The collaboration comes as Skyroot prepares for the maiden launch of its orbital-class vehicle, Vikram-1. The company had previously launched the suborbital Vikram-S in 2022 and has since become a key player in India's private space sector.