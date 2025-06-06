What's the story

Japan's first privately funded lunar mission, led by the Tokyo-based company ispace, has ended in disappointment again.

The spacecraft, dubbed "Resilience," was supposed to make a soft landing on the Moon's Mare Frigoris region today at 4:17am JST (12:47am IST).

However, communication with the lander was lost less than two minutes before its scheduled landing time, marking the second failure for ispace.