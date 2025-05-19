What's the story

Last year, the US government performed an exercise to test its preparedness for a catastrophic solar storm.

The exercise was conducted by the Space Weather Operations, Research, and Mitigation (SWORM) task force, which includes the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

A report on the findings has now been released, highlighting challenges in predicting space weather.

It also mentioned that an extreme event could damage US's critical infrastructure and threaten its national security.