'Smiley face'—When to watch Venus, Saturn, and Moon's unique alignment
What's the story
On April 24 and 25, a rare celestial event will grace the skies.
A triple conjunction of Venus, Saturn, and a waning crescent moon will form a pattern resembling a 'smiley face' in the pre-dawn sky.
The 'smiley face' alignment will be visible from various parts of the world, including India.
However, visibility may vary based on local weather conditions and geographical location.
Moon's appearance
Moon's visibility during the 'smiley face' configuration
The Moon will be a thin crescent during this event, as it nears its new moon phase on April 27.
Only a small part of the crescent will be illuminated by sunlight.
However, in areas with sufficiently dark skies, observers may see an outline of the full disk of the Moon lit by earthshine—light reflected off Earth that dimly illuminates the Moon's night side.
Planetary visibility
Spotting Venus and Saturn during the event
Both Venus and Saturn are visible to the naked eye, with Venus being particularly bright - second only to the Moon in terms of night sky brightness.
Saturn, while not as bright as Venus, is still easily observable. For an enhanced viewing experience, binoculars or a telescope can be used.
Observers may also spot Mercury closer to the horizon due to its proximity to the Sun.
Upcoming celestial events
Venus's brightness on April 27
Venus will hit its peak brightness on the night of April 27, and won't be this bright until November 2026.
For those looking to plan their stargazing, websites like TimeandDate or Stellarium can give you information about celestial events according to your location.
Earlier in the night, Mars and Jupiter will also be seen trailing the path of the Sun across the sky.