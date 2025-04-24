What's the story

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has unveiled a game-changing tech to make chips faster.

The new A14 method (1.4nm class) promises processors that are either 15% faster at the same power consumption as its N2 (2nm process) chips or consume 30% less power at the same speed.

The company will launch A14 technology in 2028. Going forward, high-performance (A14X) and cost-optimized (A14C) versions may launch after 2029.