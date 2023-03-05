Technology

HP's Pavilion series gaming laptop is now cheaper on Flipkart

HP's Pavilion series gaming laptop is now cheaper on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 05, 2023, 05:02 pm 2 min read

The HP Pavilion (15-EC2146AX) houses Bang & Olufsen-powered dual speakers

HP's Pavilion series laptop (15-EC2146AX) is a well-rounded gaming-oriented model with peppy performance and a notable feature set for its price. It boasts a 144Hz screen, AMD Ryzen 7 chip, 4GB dedicated NVIDIA graphics card, 52.5Wh battery, and the latest connectivity options. The device makes sense for value hunters, as it is retailing with an attractive discount via Flipkart. Check out the deal.

Why does this story matter?

HP is known for its Pavilion line-up of laptops, which offer enough features and performance for gaming, creative tasks, and office workloads.

They combine functionality with a classic design while providing plenty of power.

The (15-EC2146AX) model delivers punchy colors, sufficient brightness, robust processing ability, and decent battery backup.

It's a great pick, especially considering the deal we have found for you.

Everything to know about the deal

On Flipkart, the HP Pavilion (15-EC2146AX) is priced at Rs. 92,404. However, it is available for purchase at Rs. 73,990. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off on transactions using AU Bank credit cards. Up to Rs. 15,300 discount is also available in exchange for an old laptop. If needed, customers can opt for a three or six months no-cost EMI plan.

The laptop gets a 144Hz refresh rate

The HP Pavilion (15-EC2146AX) has a futuristic design, thin sides, dual fans, and a strategically placed vent for heat dissipation. It sports a backlit keyboard, a precision trackpad, and an HD webcam. The device gets a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) anti-glare IPS-level LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 300-nits brightness, 141ppi pixel density, and 72% NTSC color gamut.

It houses an HDMI 2.0 port

The HP Pavilion (15-EC2146AX) is equipped with multiple I/O ports including two Type-A, a Type-C, an RJ45, HDMI 2.0, a media card reader, an AC smart pin, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For wireless connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The device offers 16GB of RAM

The HP Pavilion (15-EC2146AX) is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7-5800H processor, paired with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11 Home, and comes pre-installed with a McAfee LiveSafe subscription. It packs a 52.5Wh battery, which can be refueled using the bundled 200W power adapter.