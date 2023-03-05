Technology

Vodafone Idea (Vi) prepaid plans with additional data, weekend rollover

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers some of the best prepaid recharge plans in the Indian telecom industry. If you are a Vi user and looking for a half-yearly or annual prepaid recharge plan, there are several good options on offer. In addition to customary benefits like unlimited calls, SMS, and internet, these plans include several Vi-specific perks. Check out their pricing and benefits.

Rs. 1,449 plan is valid for six months

The plan for Rs. 1,449 has a six-month validity. It offers truly unlimited calls, 1.5GB of data per day, and 100 SMS daily. Additional perks include 50GB of extra data, free night data without limits between 12 am-6 am, Monday-Friday's unused data rollover for the weekend, access to Vi Movies and TV Classic, and up to 2GB of free backup data every month.

The yearly plan for Rs. 1,799 provides bulk data

If you prefer bulk internet data and SMS over daily limits, go for the Rs. 1,799 recharge pack. It is valid for 365 days, and provides you with unlimited voice calls, 24GB of bulk data, and 3,600 SMS per pack. Users also get access to Vi Movies & TV Basic plan and 10GB of additional internet data.

The Rs. 2,899 pack offers 75GB of extra data

The Rs. 2,899 plan has a validity of 365 days. It allows users to enjoy unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB of data per day, and 100 SMS/day. In addition, it offers 75GB of extra data, no-cost unlimited night data between 12 am-6 am, unused data rollover for weekends, access to Vi Movies and TV VIP subscription, and up to 2GB of free monthly backup data.

The Rs. 3,099 plan includes Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Vi's Rs. 3,099 plan is valid for 365 days. You can avail it with one-time or 12-month no-cost EMI transactions. It gives 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/daily, and unlimited calling. Additional perks include free data from 12-6 am, weekend data rollover, Vi Movies and TV VIP subscription, yearly access to Disney+ Hotstar (mobile), and up to 2GB of backup data per month.

When will Vi introduce its 5G services?

While rivals like Airtel and Jio are aggressively deploying their 5G services, Vi's rollout still doesn't have a specific timeline. In January, the company's customer support team revealed on Twitter that Vi 5G has been made available in Delhi. However, the tweet was later removed. Recently, Vi teamed up with Motorola to bring 5G tech to the latter's smartphone lineup in India.