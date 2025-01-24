Reliance to build world's largest AI data center in Gujarat
What's the story
Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, is going to build the world's largest data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat, according to a Bloomberg report.
The ambitious project will boast a total capacity of three gigawatts, far exceeding the current global standards.
To put things in perspective, the largest operational data centers today are mostly in the US and have a capacity of less than one gigawatt.
Strategic partnership
Reliance's AI venture with NVIDIA
The project entails sourcing AI semiconductors from NVIDIA, a global leader in AI technology. This comes as part of Reliance's strategy to venture into the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape in India.
Back in October 2024, Reliance and NVIDIA had announced their collaboration to develop AI infrastructure in India at the NVIDIA AI Summit 2024.
AI potential
Ambani and Huang's vision for India's AI future
During the summit, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang emphasized the need for domestic AI production.
He said, "It makes complete sense that India should manufacture its own AI. You should not export data to import intelligence."
Ambani reiterated the same by emphasizing India's robust digital connectivity infrastructure and how it could bring prosperity and equality through intelligence.
Sustainability focus
Reliance's commitment to green energy
The data center is expected to be mostly powered by green energy. Reliance is planning solar, wind, and green hydrogen projects in the area.
However, experts say that keeping a continuous energy supply for such a massive facility may still require fossil fuels or large battery storage systems.
AI accessibility
Ambani's vision for affordable AI in India
Ambani has also reiterated his commitment to making AI accessible for everyone in India.
His strategy is similar to what he did in the telecom sector, where Reliance Jio disrupted the market by offering services at affordable prices.
"We want to offer the lowest AI inferencing costs in the world, making AI affordable and available to all," he had said last year.