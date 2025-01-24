Fitbit fined $12.25M for smartwatches that burned users
What's the story
Fitbit, a dominant player in the wearable technology space, has been slapped with a $12.25 million fine over its Ionic smartwatches.
The penalty comes after 2022 reports of the devices' lithium-ion batteries overheating and burning customers.
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has provisionally accepted this settlement from Fitbit after recalling some 1.7 million Ionic watches over safety concerns.
Recall details
Recall issued after 115 reports of overheating
The CPSC worked with Fitbit in 2022 to recall Ionic watches after 115 reports of battery overheating incidents.
Out of these reports, 78 involved burn injuries with two consumers suffering third-degree burns and four second-degree burns from their watches.
The recall was aimed specifically at Fitbit's Ionic range, but consumers also reported similar issues on other Fitbit devices.
Reporting delay
Fitbit criticized for delayed reporting of safety issues
Despite receiving complaints about the Ionic watches in 2018, 2019, and 2020, Fitbit failed to report these issues to the CPSC in a timely manner as required.
The company tried to address the concerns with a firmware update in 2020 but complaints continued to come even after that.
This delay in reporting has been a major reason behind CPSC's decision to fine Fitbit.
Legal battle
Google sued over alleged battery issues in all Fitbit devices
In 2023, consumers sued Google, which owns Fitbit, claiming all Fitbit devices had battery issues causing overheating and fire hazards.
The lawsuit accused Fitbit of blaming the watches' issues on "consumer hygiene" and dismissing customers who complained about their devices.
Under the settlement, Fitbit must now implement internal controls to ensure all its devices comply with the Consumer Product Safety Act.