What's the story

Fitbit, a dominant player in the wearable technology space, has been slapped with a $12.25 million fine over its Ionic smartwatches.

The penalty comes after 2022 reports of the devices' lithium-ion batteries overheating and burning customers.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has provisionally accepted this settlement from Fitbit after recalling some 1.7 million Ionic watches over safety concerns.