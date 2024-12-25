Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's latest security update is reportedly causing overheating and mobile data connectivity issues on Pixel devices, including the Pixel 7, 8, and 9 Pro models.

While some users have tried resetting network settings as a fix, it hasn't been successful for all.

Despite these issues, the affected devices can still make calls, and Google has yet to officially acknowledge or provide a solution for the problem. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Resetting mobile network settings may help affected users

Google's latest security update causing connectivity issues on Pixel devices

By Akash Pandey 03:02 pm Dec 25, 202403:02 pm

What's the story Google's latest security update has sparked a flurry of complaints from Pixel users, who are facing major data connectivity issues after installing it. The problem appears to be impacting a range of models from the Pixel 6 series all the way up to the latest Pixel 9 line. Users have taken to Reddit and Google's support forums to express their anger over the unexpected malfunctions.

Issues

User reports highlight overheating and data loss

One Pixel 7 owner took to Reddit to report that his device started overheating and losing mobile data connectivity after installing the update, adding that it "broke his phone." A Pixel 8 user had a similar experience. The latest Pixel 9 Pro model wasn't spared either. One user noted frequent mobile data losses marked by an exclamation mark in the phone's status bar.

Fixes

Troubleshooting attempts prove unsuccessful for some

In a bid to fix the problem, some users have attempted resetting mobile network settings. This was recommended by a user named RobinHirst11 on the Pixel Phone Help support page, who also blamed the December security update for the data connectivity issues. However, this fix hasn't worked for everyone. Those resetting mobile network settings should note that all saved Wi-Fi passwords and Bluetooth pairings will be lost. Visit Settings > System > Reset options > Reset network, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

Functionality

Affected Pixel phones can still make calls

Despite the data connectivity issues, affected Pixel devices continue to make and receive phone calls. Another potential solution suggested is disabling the 4G/VoLTE calling feature. It's worth noting that these issues don't appear to be widespread across all Pixel users. As of now, Google has neither officially acknowledged this issue nor provided any updates expected to rectify the problem.