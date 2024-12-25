Google's latest security update causing connectivity issues on Pixel devices
Google's latest security update has sparked a flurry of complaints from Pixel users, who are facing major data connectivity issues after installing it. The problem appears to be impacting a range of models from the Pixel 6 series all the way up to the latest Pixel 9 line. Users have taken to Reddit and Google's support forums to express their anger over the unexpected malfunctions.
User reports highlight overheating and data loss
One Pixel 7 owner took to Reddit to report that his device started overheating and losing mobile data connectivity after installing the update, adding that it "broke his phone." A Pixel 8 user had a similar experience. The latest Pixel 9 Pro model wasn't spared either. One user noted frequent mobile data losses marked by an exclamation mark in the phone's status bar.
Troubleshooting attempts prove unsuccessful for some
In a bid to fix the problem, some users have attempted resetting mobile network settings. This was recommended by a user named RobinHirst11 on the Pixel Phone Help support page, who also blamed the December security update for the data connectivity issues. However, this fix hasn't worked for everyone. Those resetting mobile network settings should note that all saved Wi-Fi passwords and Bluetooth pairings will be lost. Visit Settings > System > Reset options > Reset network, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.
Affected Pixel phones can still make calls
Despite the data connectivity issues, affected Pixel devices continue to make and receive phone calls. Another potential solution suggested is disabling the 4G/VoLTE calling feature. It's worth noting that these issues don't appear to be widespread across all Pixel users. As of now, Google has neither officially acknowledged this issue nor provided any updates expected to rectify the problem.