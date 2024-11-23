Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp is testing a new typing indicator feature, primarily spotted by Android users on the app's beta version, hinting at a broader launch soon.

The new typing indicator is being rolled out in beta

WhatsApp is rolling out new typing indicator for users

By Akash Pandey 05:20 pm Nov 23, 202405:20 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is bringing a redesigned typing indicator to users. The update changes the position of the typing indicator, which previously appeared at the top of the screen next to the name of the participant or group chat. The change was first reported by WABetaInfo and is now being rolled out more widely across Android devices.

User feedback

Reports confirm wider rollout of new feature

In the last few days, an increasing number of WhatsApp users have reported the activation of this new typing indicator on their devices. The reports mainly come from users who have spotted the updated typing indicators on Android. Most of these sightings are on the beta version of the app, indicating a wider rollout is in the works.

iOS update

Limited sightings of new design on iOS

While the new typing indicator is mainly being reported by Android users, there have been some sporadic reports from those using the iOS version of WhatsApp. However, these reports are not as widespread as those from the Android community. It is still unclear when WhatsApp plans to roll out this new design to all its users across different platforms.