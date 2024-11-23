WhatsApp is rolling out new typing indicator for users
WhatsApp is bringing a redesigned typing indicator to users. The update changes the position of the typing indicator, which previously appeared at the top of the screen next to the name of the participant or group chat. The change was first reported by WABetaInfo and is now being rolled out more widely across Android devices.
Reports confirm wider rollout of new feature
In the last few days, an increasing number of WhatsApp users have reported the activation of this new typing indicator on their devices. The reports mainly come from users who have spotted the updated typing indicators on Android. Most of these sightings are on the beta version of the app, indicating a wider rollout is in the works.
Limited sightings of new design on iOS
While the new typing indicator is mainly being reported by Android users, there have been some sporadic reports from those using the iOS version of WhatsApp. However, these reports are not as widespread as those from the Android community. It is still unclear when WhatsApp plans to roll out this new design to all its users across different platforms.