Samsung to launch its first mixed reality device in 2025

By Akash Pandey 05:43 pm Oct 31, 202405:43 pm

What's the story Samsung plans to launch its first mixed reality (XR) device some time in 2025. The revelation came during the company's Q3 earnings report, where it also predicted a continued dip in consumer demand for the rest of this year. In one of its slides for investors, Samsung hinted at plans to enhance connectivity across its devices, including XR devices, to "further elevate user experiences within the Galaxy ecosystem."

Tech partnerships

XR device will use Qualcomm's high-end chip

Samsung first teased its XR device at the Galaxy S24 launch earlier this year. The company has confirmed partnerships with Google and Qualcomm for the project. The device is expected to run on an Android version tailored for XR devices, and be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip. The upcoming XR device is part of Samsung's broader strategy to enhance interconnectivity among its products and enrich user experiences within the Galaxy ecosystem.

Device specifications

Speculations about XR device features

There are speculations that Samsung's XR device might come with Micro OLED or OLED panels with a high refresh rate, and multiple cameras. However, there's some ambiguity over whether the company will launch XR glasses or an XR headset. More concrete details about the device are expected to be revealed next year during the Galaxy S25 launch event.