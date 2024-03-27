Next Article

Google unveils Chrome browser for Snapdragon-backed Windows laptops

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 12:01 pm Mar 27, 202412:01 pm

What's the story Google has launched a new iteration of its Chrome browser, specifically tailored for Windows laptops running on Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. The tech giants have announced that this Snapdragon-optimized Chrome version delivers a "dramatic performance improvement." As of today, the revamped browser is ready for download. This innovation paves the way for future devices powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite: The future of speed

Qualcomm has disclosed that the forthcoming Snapdragon X Elite chip will significantly outpace its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 series. While this new chip is set to power future devices, users with existing Snapdragon-based computers can also reap the benefits of the updated Chrome version. The first PCs featuring this advanced chip are slated for a mid-year release.

Google and Qualcomm: A partnership for enhanced user experience

Google's Senior Vice President Hiroshi Lockheimer underscored the significance of their 16-year collaboration with Qualcomm on Android. He noted, "Our close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will help ensure that Chrome users get the best possible experience while browsing the Web on current ARM-compatible PCs." This alliance has been pivotal in fine-tuning Chrome for Snapdragon-equipped devices.

Snapdragon X Elite: A powerhouse of efficiency and performance

The Snapdragon X Elite chip, driven by 12 Oryon cores, offers double the CPU performance of Intel's 13th-gen Core i7-1360P and i7-1355U while consuming 68% less power. The chip is based on a 4nm design fabricated by TSMC, and delivers typical clock speeds ranging from 3.8GHz to a dual-core boost of up to 4.3GHz. Qualcomm also maintains that most Windows games will run at nearly full speed without any need for code adjustments or asset changes.

Snapdragon-optimized Chrome: A game-changer for ARM-based Windows users

The launch of the Snapdragon-optimized Chrome version marks a significant milestone for users of ARM-based Windows machines. They can now enjoy a faster native browser, a stark contrast to their previous experience of running an emulated x64 version of Chrome with slower performance. Google's ARM-optimized version of Chrome will technically run on any ARM-based Windows PC, regardless of the processor manufacturer.