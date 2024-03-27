Next Article

The National Grid has over 300 substations spread across England and Wales

Data center power usage to go up sixfold in 10-yrs

By Pradnesh Naik 11:43 am Mar 27, 202411:43 am

What's the story John Pettigrew, who leads the National Grid, has recently put forth a suggestion for an ultra-high voltage onshore transmission network in the UK. The idea was shared at the Aurora Spring Forum, with the aim of bolstering UK's economic goals beyond 2050. Pettigrew stressed the importance of creative strategies to cater to the growing electricity needs in the country and its impact on the economy.

Plans

Pettigrew calls for progressive infrastructure planning

Drawing comparisons with past infrastructure advancements, Pettigrew championed a progressive strategy to create a network that can support enduring growth. He highlighted the importance of solid infrastructure planning for upcoming generations. "But today, just like in the 1950s, we find ourselves with a network that's constrained," said Pettigrew, underlining the escalating pressure on the existing grid with the rise in technology.

Usage

Technology and domestic sectors see increased electricity demand

Pettigrew pointed out that future advancements in core technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing will require larger scale, power-hungry computing infrastructure. He also mentioned that commercial data centers are projected to see a six-fold increase in demand over the next 10 years. Additionally, he observed an expected transition in homes toward heat pumps and electric vehicles, which will further escalate demand.