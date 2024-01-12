Oil prices jump 4% after US-led airstrikes in Yemen

1/3

Business 2 min read

Oil prices jump 4% after US-led airstrikes in Yemen

By Rishabh Raj 06:34 pm Jan 12, 202406:34 pm

Both benchmarks were on course for a second straight weekly rise

Oil prices soared 4% on Friday after the US and UK carried out air and sea strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks on shipping vessels by the Iran-backed group, reports Reuters. This caused oil tankers to change course from the Red Sea. As a result, Brent crude futures rose by $3.16, or 4.1%, to $80.57 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures by $3.05, or 4.2%, to $75.07.

2/3

Impact on global oil supply and shipping industry

The rerouting of oil tankers from the Red Sea has sparked worries about the Israel-Hamas conflict escalating into a wider Middle East confrontation, impacting oil supplies from the region, especially those passing through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. ING analysts highlighted that over 20 million barrels/day of oil travel through the Strait of Hormuz, accounting for around 20% of global consumption. Major shipping companies like Maersk are steering vessels away from the Red Sea, alerting customers to potential disruptions.

3/3

Reactions from world leaders

US President Joe Biden said the "targeted strikes" in Yemen sent a clear message that the US and its allies will not tolerate attacks on their personnel or "allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation." While Houthis initially targeted only Israel-related vehicles in the region, they have now expanded to any ship related to Israel. Saudi Arabia urged restraint and avoid escalation, expressing deep concern over the situation.