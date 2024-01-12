US-UK launch strikes on Houthi targets amid Red Sea attacks

The airstrikes come amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia

The United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) launched airstrikes against multiple Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday, amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia. The airstrikes by the US and UK, aimed at destroying Houthi bases in Yemen, are in response to a series of Red Sea attacks by Houthis that have derailed commercial shipping.

Why does this story matter?

The Iran-backed rebel group has escalated its maritime attacks in the region in response to Israel's bombardment of Gaza, which began after Hamas's October 7 attacks. The crisis remained unnoticed until reports surfaced of drone strikes targeting cargo vessels en route to India carrying oil and petrochemicals. While Houthis initially targeted only Israel-related vehicles in the Red Sea, they have now expanded to any ship connected to Israel.

Targets and weapons used in strikes on Houthis

According to CNN, a US official confirmed the strikes were from fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles. Missiles launched from surface, air, and sub-platforms targeted over a dozen Houthi sites, strategically chosen to undermine their persistent attacks in the Red Sea. The targets included drone storage, radar systems, ballistic missile storage, cruise missile storage, and launch sites, the official said.

US Central Command's statement on the airstrike

US president confirms ordering strikes

US President Joe Biden confirmed he ordered the strikes as a response to "unprecedented Houthi attacks" in the Red Sea against international maritime vessels. "At my direction, US military forces—together with the UK and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands—successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels," Biden said.

Tuesday attack prompted US's response: Official

President Biden's approval for Thursday's strikes was prompted by Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping on Tuesday, though preparations have been ongoing for a while now, a senior US official said. The strikes came mere hours after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken completed a multi-nation visit across the Middle East on Thursday to gain support for more aggressive action against the Houthis.

US's earlier warning to Houthis over Red Sea attacks

Earlier this month, America and 12 of its allies issued a joint ultimatum to Yemen's rebels to cease their ongoing attacks on vessels in the Red Sea or face military action. "Let our message now be clear: we call for the immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews," the joint statement read.

Houthis's response

Houthi Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Ezzi claimed Yemen faced a "massive aggressive assault." Houthi leader Abdul Malek Al-Houthi warned that any US attack "will not go unanswered," hinting at a substantial response. Despite no signs of retaliation by the Houthis as of Thursday night, a senior US administration official suggested additional actions against them. The Pentagon remains vigilant, monitoring the situation closely.

Houthis attack on Red Sea shipping

Houthis, an Iran-backed Shia group engaged in Yemen's civil war against a Saudi-backed coalition, has persistently targeted commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea with drones and missiles. Over several weeks, US Navy ships in the region have successfully intercepted and shot down many of these attacks. It has also created a new maritime security mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to increase security in the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.