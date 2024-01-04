Stop attacks on ships or face consequences: US to Houthis

04:06 pm Jan 04, 2024

US and allies warn Houthis of consequences if ship attacks in Red Sea continue

The United States (US) and 12 allies issued an ultimatum to Yemen's Houthi rebels on Wednesday to cease their ongoing attacks on vessels in the Red Sea or potentially face targeted military action. While refusing to detail rules of possible engagement if the attacks continue, a senior US official underscored that the Iran-backed Houthis shouldn't expect "another warning" from America and its allies.

Why does this story matter?

The move comes amid a series of drone and missile strikes by the Yemen-based rebels on crucial shipping lanes in the region since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7 last year. Hamas killed almost 1,200 Israelis and took around 240 hostages on October 7 during its attacks on the Jewish nation. Israel responded by initiating a multi-pronged military aggression in Gaza, which has claimed more than 22,000 Palestinian lives so far.

Joint statement condemning Houthi attacks

In a joint statement, the US and its allies condemned the attacks by the rebels and said they'd face consequences should the group continue to threaten lives and the global economy. "Let our message now be clear: we call for the immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews," added the statement.

Houthis attacked over 20 ships in Red Sea since December

It is worth noting that since December 19, Houthi rebels have carried out at least 23 attacks on ships operating in the Red Sea in response to the ongoing war in Gaza. Other than America, Wednesday's statement was signed by other nations like Bahrain, Belgium, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Netherlands, Singapore, Italy, and the United Kingdom (UK).

Latest confrontation between US Navy, Houthi militants in Red Sea

US choppers opened fire on Houthi rebels on Sunday after they attacked a cargo vessel in the Red Sea, killing several of them. As per the US Central Command, navy choppers returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four boats and killing the people on board. Afterward, the Houthis confirmed that 10 of its fighters died in the confrontation and warned of consequences.

Indian Navy enhanced maritime security amid attacks

Separately, the Indian Navy enhanced maritime surveillance efforts in the central and north Arabian Seas last month and augmented force levels amid attacks on merchant vessels. In a release, India's Defense Ministry said aerial surveillance by long-range maritime patrol aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) has been upped for maritime domain awareness.