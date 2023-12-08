Centre responds to Kerala MP's question on Hamas's terrorist designation

1/5

India 2 min read

Centre responds to Kerala MP's question on Hamas's terrorist designation

By Riya Baibhawi 07:13 pm Dec 08, 202307:13 pm

Israel and Hamas war began on October 7

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said on Friday that the decision to designate an organization a terrorist is made under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and is considered by relevant government departments. Her remarks came in response to Kerala Congress leader Kumbakudi Sudhakaran, who had questioned the Indian government about its stance on labeling the Palestinian group Hamas as a terrorist organization. He had also asked if Israel had made any special request in the case.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

This came amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has led to a significant loss of life and displacement. The Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza reported over 17,100 deaths and more than 46,000 wounded, while the United Nations (UN) stated that 1.87 million people have been displaced since the war began. India has expressed concern over the worsening security situation in the Middle East and condemned the October 7 "terror attacks."

3/5

India's support for Palestinian people and call for peace

India firmly believes that there is no justification for terrorism and hostage-taking and urges all parties to work toward creating conditions necessary for peace. New Delhi has pledged to continue supporting the Palestinian people through its bilateral development partnership. It has also sent tonnes of aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip. It has also joined the international community in emphasizing the importance of protecting civilian lives, particularly women and children, amidst the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.

4/5

Tharoor dropped from event for 'terrorist' remarks

Just last month, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was dropped from a Palestine solidarity event in Thiruvananthapuram after he called the October 7 assault on Israel a "terrorist act." Tharoor's contentious remarks came at a Palestine solidarity gathering held by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on October 26. The 67-year-old leader has been vocal on the issue and repeatedly asserted that Hamas does not represent Palestine and that India needs a more "comprehensive" stand on the ongoing war.

5/5

What is the latest development on Israel-Hamas war

In the latest development, the Palestinian health ministry said that at least six Palestinians were killed and many others were wounded in Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank overnight. Meanwhile, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Israel's security forces were aware of the possibility of Hamas attacking the Supernova music festival on October 7. However, the organizers of the event were not alerted.