National security: Israel approves regulation to close Al Jazeera offices

1/6

World 3 min read

National security: Israel approves regulation to close Al Jazeera offices

By Prateek Talukdar 07:41 pm Oct 20, 202307:41 pm

Israel approved new regulations to temporarily shut down local bureaus of Al Jazeera

The emergency government in Israel approved new regulations on Friday, paving the way for it to temporarily shut down local bureaus of news organization Al Jazeera, The Times of Israel reported. Israel's government said the Qatar-based news outlet's reports were damaging its national security amid its war with Hamas. Israel's Communication Minister, Shlomo Karhi, pushed the regulations, accusing the pro-Palestinian network of helping Hamas.

2/6

Al Jazeera inciting violence against Israel with its propaganda: Karhi

Karhi said, "Israel is at war on land, in the air, at sea, and on the public diplomacy front. We will not allow in any way broadcasts that harm the security of the state." "The broadcasts and reports of Al Jazeera constitute incitement against Israel, help Hamas-ISIS and the terror organizations with their propaganda, and encourage violence against Israel," he added.

3/6

Regulation allows government to shut office, seize equipment

The report said the regulations are retroactive, implying that the news outlet's reports since October 7, the day the Israel-Hamas war started, can be used as the basis for shutting down its operations in Israel. The communications minister, in agreement with the defense minister, can order TV providers to stop broadcasting Al Jazeera, close its offices, confiscate its equipment, and shut down its website.

4/6

Decision subject to district court's review

However, the decision to clamp down on the network must be approved by the security cabinet and be in accordance with the cabinet's legal opinions that the organization is actually harming the country's national security. The decision, which will be valid for 30 days and can be extended further, is subject to a review by the district court.

5/6

Emergency government formed last week

The regulations will be in place for three months, or until the state of emergency is officially ended. Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed an emergency government and a wartime cabinet by teaming up with the opposition. In April, days after sacking Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Netanyahu reinstated him as his removal triggered widespread protests amid the government's push for a judicial overhaul.

6/6

Al Jazeera launched by member of Qatar's ruling family

Al Jazeera was launched in 1996 with the support of Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, then-ruler of Qatar, who seized the throne from his father in 1995 and abdicated it in 2013. He then passed it on to his son, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani—Qatar's current ruler. So far, the war has killed roughly 4,100 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.