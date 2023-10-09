Nijjar row: Trudeau discusses India-Canada issue with UAE president

Nijjar row: Trudeau discusses India-Canada issue with UAE president

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:31 pm Oct 09, 202301:31 pm

Canada PM Justin Trudeau calls UAE president and speaks about India row

In an interesting development, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed discussing the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic row with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday. The Canadian premier also said they talked about mutual concerns over civilian protection in Israel after the unprecedented attack on Saturday by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Why does this story matter?

This comes after New Delhi demanded a reduction of Canadian diplomats in India after the diplomatic ties plummeted to an all-time low over Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in June on Canadian soil. While Trudeau claimed Indian government agents were involved in Nijjar's death, New Delhi dismissed the allegations by calling them absurd and politically motivated.

Details on Trudeau's talks with UAE president

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Canadian PM has tweeted, "On the phone today, His Highness [Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan] and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life." "We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding — and respecting — the rule of law," added Trudeau.

Trudeau discussed India-Canada issue with Rishi Sunak last week

Last week, Trudeau reportedly raised the ongoing India-Canada issue with United Kingdom (UK) PM Rishi Sunak, too. "The Prime Minister (Sunak) reaffirmed the UK's position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," a statement from the UK PM's office said. "He hoped to see a de-escalation in the situation and agreed to remain in contact with Prime Minister Trudeau on the next steps," it added.

New Delhi's alleged request to reduce Canadian diplomats

Since the diplomatic spat kicked off, New Delhi suspended visa services for Canadian citizens and expelled a Canadian diplomat after Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official. On the other hand, Canada has relocated a significant number of its diplomats from New Delhi to either Singapore or Kuala Lumpur after India allegedly asked Ottawa to bring down its diplomatic staff to 21, CTV News reported.