Written by Prateek Talukdar September 21, 2023 | 11:13 am

India has sought evidence from Canada regarding the latter's allegations of India's involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

India has sought evidence from Canada regarding the latter's allegations of India's involvement in the killing of Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Offering to cooperate in the investigation, India briefed key allies about the baselessness of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's charge as well as Canada's tolerance of anti-India elements. The response came after a meeting of top foreign ministry and national security officials in the new Parliament building on Wednesday.

Why does this story matter?

The row over Nijjar's killing is escalating as relations between India and Canada have nosedived recently. Canada has accused the Indian government of being potentially involved in Nijjar's murder on Canadian soil, which India has categorically denied, calling it "absurd and motivated." Both countries expelled each other's diplomats and issued travel advisories to their citizens. Pro-Khalistani elements calling for an independent Sikh nation to be carved out of India have reportedly grown in Canada and threatened Indians in Canada.

Trudeau government's support for separatists questioned

The minority Trudeau government is supported by the New Democratic Party of Jagmeet Singh, a Khalistan supporter. India has pointed out Canada's encouragement of separatists demanding Khalistan, coming from various quarters of Canada's Sikh diaspora. In 2018, then-Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh provided a list of 10 terror fugitives sheltered in Canada to Trudeau, who was visiting Amritsar. Despite repeated demands for action against these terrorists, reportedly no action was taken.

Canada's opposition also demands evidence from Trudeau

However, the demands for evidence haven't come only from India; Canada's Conservative Party, the principal opposition, has also asked Trudeau to furnish "proof" regarding his allegations. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre likened the Trudeau government's inaction over Nijjar's killing to its neglect of the allegations of Chinese interference in Canada's elections. The Canadian government opened an investigation into allegations of China and Russia meddling in its election after a series of exposes.

India ready to join investigation, seeks proof

India has demanded that Canada provide evidence supporting the allegations against Indian intelligence agencies. It has said it is ready to join the investigation in Canada, contingent on the evidence. India's national security planners have also reached out to key Western allies, including the US and Australia, asserting that Indian intelligence agencies had no role in Nijjar's killing and that the charges are baseless and politically motivated. Earlier reports said Canada asked its allies to condemn India but was snubbed.

