Canada: 'Uncontrolled' wildfires displace 25,000 in Alberta, emergency declared

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 07, 2023, 02:24 pm 2 min read

Wildfires have triggered emergency in Canada's Alberta and forced evacuation of nearly 25,000 people

About 25,000 people have been evacuated from Alberta, Canada, as wildfires rage across the region, which were probably intensified by the unusually hot weather and high winds, CNN reported. Alberta reported nearly 110 active wildfires, 36 of which are out of control, emergency service officials told Reuters. Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said that a provincial state of emergency had been declared following "unprecedented" wildfires.

Over 121,909 hectares destroyed in latest wildfires in Alberta

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said at least 45 new wildfires started since Friday, and 14 local states of emergency were declared. She said the wildfires had destroyed 121,909 hectares (roughly 301,000 acres) so far. "Much of Alberta has been experiencing a hot, dry spring, and with so much kindling, all it takes is a few sparks to ignite some truly frightening wildfires," Smith said.

Helicopters pressed to evacuate people from various areas

CNN reported that many residents living at Alberta's Fox Lake were evacuated with the help of helicopters following the uncontrolled fires. Similarly, in Drayton Valley of Brazeau County, firefighters, helicopters, and air tankers fought an out-of-control fire to evacuate people. Authorities in Yellowhead County and Edson have also ordered an emergency evacuation due to wildfires blazing in the Canadian province.

$1.12 billion kept aside for contingency plan: Alberta premier

"I don't know that I ever recall seeing multiple communities evacuated all at once in fire season," said Alberta Premier Smith. Meanwhile, CA$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion) has also been put aside as a contingency as the officials believe that a substantial amount could be needed for emergency management, she said.

Flood threat in British Columbia, evacuation started

Meanwhile, British Columbia is facing the unprecedented threat of flood due to rapidly melting snow, forcing hundreds to flee. While wildfires scorch inland, floods are pounding the southern province, where the snow melting due to the heat has overloaded rivers, which breached banks. "Peak river levels are expected on Saturday through Monday," said British Columbia's River Forecast Center in a flood warning on Thursday.

History of wildfires in Canada due to unusually hot weather

The fires and flooding in Western Canada were reportedly triggered due to a rapid spike in temperature—10-15 degrees Celsius above the usual for this time of year. This is not the first time that global warming and extreme weather have caused devastation in the region. A "historic" heat dome in British Columbia killed hundreds two years ago, followed by massive fires, said reports.