Written by Prateek Talukdar September 20, 2023 | 05:20 pm 1 min read

The Rouse Avenue Court acquitted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the alleged killing of three Sikhs in Delhi's Sultanpuri during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Wednesday acquitted former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar and others in a case related to the alleged killing of three Sikhs in Delhi's Sultanpuri during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. On August 23, a Delhi court withdrew charges of murder and criminal conspiracy against Kumar. The court observed that Kumar wasn't present at the site of the killing.

Salt on our wounds: Victim's kin

Thousands were killed in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots resulted in the deaths of around 3,000 Sikhs in Delhi, according to official figures. The riots broke out in the aftermath of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination, when mobs reportedly led by Congress leaders targeted Sikhs in the capital.

Sentenced to life in another 1984 riots case

In 2018, the Delhi High Court sentenced Kumar to life imprisonment in another case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riot. The court noted that Kumar and five others were involved in the murder of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar area. The other accused included former Congress councilor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and two others.

