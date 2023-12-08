10 newborns, toddler die within a day in Bengal hospital

By Riya Baibhawi 06:56 pm Dec 08, 202306:56 pm

A probe has been ordered in the case

In a heartbreaking event, ten newborns and a two-year-old child reportedly passed away within a day at Murshidabad Medical College in West Bengal. The hospital officials said that three of the infants were born at the facility, while the others were transferred from nearby subdivisions in critical condition. The toddler was receiving treatment for neurological issues. The state government has established an investigative committee to determine the cause of these deaths.

Deaths were attributed to ongoing renovation work and referrals

Per ANI, all the babies were relocated from the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at Jangipur Sub-Divisional Hospital to Murshidabad Medical College due to a dearth of proper facilities. It is to be noted that the children's department at Jangipur sub-district hospital has been under renovation for the past six weeks. Newborns from Domkal and Lalbagh sub-divisional hospitals were also referred to Baharampur if their health worsened. In the past month, 380 newborns were transferred to Murshidabad Hospital.

Doctors cited malnourishment and low birth weight as contributing factors

Meanwhile, doctors have cited malnourishment and low birth weight as contributing factors. The hospital superintendent said, "Of the 10 babies who have died, seven came from remote areas in critical condition, thus the golden period to treat them was lost. The remaining three were born at the hospital, out of which one was stillborn and two were low birth weight babies." Doctors also noted that most of the infants had undernourished mothers.

Public outrage

The incident has caused considerable public outrage, with people demanding an immediate investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, the West Bengal State Department has issued a statement assuring that necessary measures will be taken to prevent such tragedies from happening again. Murshidabad Medical College has expressed condolences to the bereaved family, calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

