Kerala HC notice to CM Vijayan, daughter over bribery allegations

By Prateek Talukdar 06:42 pm Dec 08, 202306:42 pm

The Kerala HC issued notices to CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter T Veena

The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notices to Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, and some other leaders seeking their response to a plea seeking an investigation into the bribery allegations against Veena's IT firm. Apart from the father-daughter duo, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) PK Kunhalikutty, VK Ebrahim Kunju, and A Govindan have been issued notices. They are named as accused in the case.

Why does this story matter?

The case stems from an Income Tax Department report alleging that Kochi-based Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), a private mineral company in Kerala, made an "illegal payment" of Rs. 1.72 crore to Veena's Exalogic Solutions in 2017-20. Based on it, RTI activist Gireesh Babu filed a plea with the Vigilance Special Court, seeking an investigation into the allegations. A review petition was filed in the high court after the vigilance court dismissed the case citing a lack of evidence.

Allegations of illegal payments and bribery

The department's report alleged that CMRL made the payment to Veena's firm without employing any of its services. The report alleged that the payments were made to Exalogic Solutions every month "due to her relationship with a prominent person." However, The Indian Express reported that Exalogic Solutions had signed a deal with the company in 2017 to provide it with software and marketing services. The court earlier appointed a lawyer to argue for Babu, who died in September.

No evidence of favors being extended to CMRL: Court

The vigilance court noted that none of the furnished material indicated that the politicians extended any favor to CMRL as public servants in exchange for the alleged bribe. Additionally, the court noted that the order of the Interim Board for Settlement dated June 12, 2023, "does not show a prima facie case of commission of any offenses" punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Opposition alleges CPI(M) has a 'deal' with BJP

When questioned about the Kerala HC notice during a press conference, CM Vijayan brushed off the inquiry and told reporters not to worry about it since the notice was issued to him. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was not investigating the allegations because the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) and Vijayan have a "deal" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which rules the Centre.