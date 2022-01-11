Income Tax Returns deadline extended to March 15

Income Tax Returns deadline extended to March 15

Sagar Malik Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 06:23 pm 1 min read

The central government on Tuesday extended the due date for filing Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2021-22 to March 15, 2022. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under the Ministry of Finance made the announcement. The deadline has been extended as taxpayers face difficulties due to the coronavirus situation and during the e-filing of various audit reports, according to the notification.

Information Deadline for audit reports also extended

Besides Income Tax Returns, the last date for filing of various audit reports has also been extended by the tax department. The new deadline is February 15, 2022.

Twitter Post Here is the official notification from CBDT

On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers/stakeholders due to Covid in e-filing of Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends due dates for filing of Audit reports ITRs for AY 21-22. Circular No. 01/2022 dated 11.01.2022 issued. pic.twitter.com/2Ggata8Bq3 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 11, 2022