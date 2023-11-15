Israel tanks enter Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, patients stranded



By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 06:47 pm Nov 15, 202306:47 pm

Israel tanks have entered Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital stranding patients

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has entered war-torn Gaza's biggest medical facility, the Al-Shifa Hospital, where hundreds of patients and civilians are stranded, with tanks, The Associated Press reported. The director of Gaza's hospitals, Mohammed Zaqout, claimed Israeli tanks had entered the Al-Shifa Hospital compound and troops were inside various buildings, including the emergency and surgery departments. Meanwhile, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" with unrestricted humanitarian assistance to civilians and medical staff.

Why does this story matter?

Israel has been attacking hospitals in Gaza, contending the Palestinian terror group Hamas established its primary command center in Al-Shifa Hospital. Health workers and Hamas have, however, denied the claims. On Tuesday, the facility buried 179 bodies in a mass grave after a fuel shortage. Israeli attacks have rendered all hospitals inoperational, per the Gaza Health Ministry. The number of deaths in Gaza since October 7 has reportedly crossed 11,320, including over 40% children, apart from over 200 health workers.

IDF claims to have brought medical aid

Zaqout told the AP that Israeli forces entered the Al-Shifa Hospital with tanks which terrified the patients, including children. "They are screaming. It's a very terrifying situation... We can do nothing for the patients but pray," he said. On the other hand, the IDF reportedly claimed it was carrying out a "precise and targeted" attack against Hamas in a "specified area in the Al-Shifa Hospital." The troops were reportedly accompanied by medical teams with supplies and equipment, including incubators.

Scenes from Gaza hospital raided by Israel

The Israeli forces were reportedly wearing facemasks and firing guns into the air when they raided the Gaza hospital. "All men 16 years and above, raise your hands," a soldier announced in Arabic through a loudspeaker, per AFP. "Exit the building towards the courtyard and surrender," he ordered, a journalist who took refuge inside the hospital told AFP. Meanwhile, the White House claimed that United States (US) intelligence sources corroborated Israel's claim that Hamas used Al-Shifa Hospital as its base.

UNSC's 5th attempt at adopting resolution on Israel-Hamas war

The IDF's raid on Gaza hospital came as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was attempting for the fifth time to pass a resolution regarding the Israel-Hamas war to bring "humanitarian pauses" in the fight. The defense leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have also urged for an end to hostilities in Gaza. Thousands have fled Gaza's main hospital due to the ongoing clashes, but hundreds, including infants, are still trapped.

UNICEF executive director visits Gaza, calls for unrestricted aid

Separately, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell traveled to the Gaza Strip and called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and non-stop aid for civilians. While meeting the affected children and their families at Khan Younis's Nasser Hospital, she termed the situation in Gaza as "devastating." Russell is among the few international officials to have visited Gaza since the war erupted following Hamas's unexpected attack on Israel on October 7.