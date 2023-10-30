Largest aid shipment reaches Gaza since Israel-Hamas war started: Report

Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as Israel widens military offensive

Nearly three dozen trucks reportedly entered Gaza on Sunday carrying the largest aid shipment since the start of the war between Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas. According to Associated Press (AP), a spokesperson at the Rafah crossing revealed that 33 aid trucks entered Gaza's only border crossing from Egypt. The report also claimed that the supplies fell desperately short of the need after thousands broke into warehouses to take flour and basic hygiene items earlier.

Why does this story matter?

Since Hamas's surprise October 7 attack on Israel, the latter upped its ante in the Gaza Strip with bombings, ground invasions, and cutting off the region's phone and internet connectivity. On Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed hitting over 450 terror targets in northern Gaza during an intense night of raids. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza revealed that more than 8,000 Palestinians have died so far in the ongoing Israeli retaliatory attacks.

Aid warehouse break-ins in Gaza

As per United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Spokesperson Juliette Touma, huge crowds broke into four warehouse facilities in Gaza on Saturday. Addressing the aid warehouse break-ins, UNRWA Director Thomas White said, "Worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza." Moreover, the UN World Food Program (WFP) said at least 40 trucks must cross into crisis-hit Gaza every day to meet growing food needs.

Nearly 120 aid trucks entered Gaza since Israel-Hamas war started

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OHCA) said that 117-118 trucks crossed the border into Gaza since the conflict started. Out of this, at least 13 carried water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies, while about 70 had medical supplies. "While limited in volume, these supplies play a crucial role in bolstering trauma response and sustaining essential healthcare services," the OCHA said on Sunday.

Isreal's airstrikes near Gaza's largest hospital

The Israeli army on Sunday allegedly carried out airstrikes near Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest hospital, packed with patients and thousands of shelter-seeking Palestinian civilians. Israel, however, claimed the Palestinian terror group Hamas has a secret command post under the hospital without providing many details. The strikes happened only a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the Jewish nation's "second stage of war" on Hamas.