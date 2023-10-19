All about Hezbollah and its role in the Israel-Hamas war

Hezbollah has attracted the spotlight amid the Israel-Hamas war

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, neighboring Lebanon's Hezbollah has attracted the spotlight after reports that, behind the scenes, the United States (US) has urged Israel not to start a war with the party. After Israel began bombing Gaza following Hamas's surprise attack, Hezbollah announced support for Hamas and fired rockets at Israel, which retaliated, causing the deaths of civilians and journalists.

What is Hezbollah?

Hezbollah, literally translating to the party of God, is "one of the most important Islamist movements in the Middle East," per The Guardian. It is a Shiite political party with a powerful military wing and has gained a reputation as "a state within a state". It has an influential media channel with 10-15 million viewers worldwide and an extensive network of clinics and schools.

How did Hezbollah come about?

Hezbollah was founded by Shia clerics in 1982—the year Israel invaded Lebanon—amid the chaos of the 15-year Lebanese Civil War (1975-1990) to oppose Israel and resist Western influence in West Asia. It was created with the help of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), a primary branch of Iran's armed forces, on the model given by Ayatollah Khomeini after the Iranian Revolution of 1979.

Designated as terrorist group by US, EU

It is dubbed a pioneer of mass casualty suicide attacks and has been designated as a terrorist group by the US and the European Union (EU). Following its long-standing alliance with Iran and Syria, it transformed into a formidable force after gaining military experience from fighting in Syria's civil war and decades of clashes with Israel, as per the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

Ideological differences between Hamas and Hezbollah

Although Hezbollah said it stands in solidarity with Hamas, the relationship between both groups hasn't always been smooth as they have ideological differences. While Hezbollah is a Shiite party, Hamas is reportedly an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni movement. They also disagreed over supporting Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria's civil war. Nevertheless, Hezbollah is believed to have helped Hamas attack Israel.

What's the current scenario?

The US has reportedly asked Israel to tread cautiously on Hezbollah since an escalation would result in a two-pronged battle since it is already warring against Hamas in Gaza. In the worst-case scenario, Iran would throw its weight behind Hezbollah, and the US would jump in to support Israel. Meanwhile, China and Russia may also join the fight against Israel and the US.

Saudi Arabia is a crucial player

Now, Saudi Arabia, which is largely ambivalent regarding the US, may also enter the fray, backing Hamas. Earlier this year, China acted as an icebreaker between Iran and Saudi Arabia, pushing them to set their differences aside. Notably, Hezbollah was also involved with Iran-backed Houthi rebels, Zaydi Shiites, in Yemen against its Sunni government, reportedly supported by Saudi Arabia.