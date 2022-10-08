India

200 kg heroin worth Rs. 1,200 crore seized near Kochi

200 kg heroin worth Rs. 1,200 crore seized near Kochi

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 08, 2022, 02:21 pm 2 min read

Coast guards and the ATS also seized another consignment of 50 kg heroin on Saturday

A whopping 200 kg of Afghan heroin worth Rs. 1,200 crore was caught near Kochi in Kerala on Thursday while it was being trafficked to India and Sri Lanka in an Iranian boat. The Indian Navy and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) jointly carried out the drug bust by intercepting the fishing vessel and arresting the six Iranian nationals on board.

Context Why does this story matter?

NCB senior officer Sanjay Singh said that over the last few years, heroin trafficking into India had increased exponentially through the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean.

He said trafficking the contraband through the southern route has gained prominence which is traced from Afghanistan to the Makran coast of Iran and Pakistan. From there, it is shipped to various countries in the Indian Ocean.

Twitter Post The Iranian nationals were charged under NDPS Act

Kochi, Kerala | Boat carrying 200kgs heroin worth Rs 1200 cr intercepted by Indian Navy, 6 Iranian crew members arrested. Pak boat initially carried consignmenttransferred it to Iranian boat mid-sea,it was destined for Sri Lanka part of it was for India: SK Singh, DDG, Ops, NCB pic.twitter.com/4tiSyQc1oH — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

Twitter Post Another drug haul from Pakistani boat

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS seize 50 kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore from Pakistani boat off state coast — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2022

Information Exchanged mid-sea from Pakistani boat to Iranian

Based on preliminary investigation, the NCB said the heroin's origin was traced to Afghanistan from where it was transported to Pakistan. As the consignment set sail from the Pakistani coast, it was loaded on the seized Iranian boat mid-sea. It then set off to Indian waters where it was scheduled to deliver the heroin to a Sri Lankan vessel.

Details Packets had scorpion, dragon seal markings

The sleuths tried to identify the Sri Lankan vessel supposed to receive the consignment but it couldn't be traced. The drugs were sealed in 200 waterproof seven-layered packets with each bearing seal markings of scorpion and dragon — specific to the drug cartels of Afghanistan and Pakistan. The accused tried to dump the contraband and escape by jumping into the sea but failed.