Biden makes urgent budget request to support Israel and Ukraine

By Riya Baibhawi 01:01 pm Oct 20, 202301:01 pm

Biden recently made a war time visit to Israel

United States (US) President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he will send an urgent budget request to Congress in a bid to garner funds to support its allies and cater to America's security needs. In a televised address from the White House, Biden drew a parallel between "Hamas's terrorism" and "Putin's tyranny," saying that both are "annihilating their neighboring democracies." He also argued that backing Israel and Ukraine is a "smart investment" that will benefit American security for generations.

Why does this story matter?

The US has already spent $75 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its military invasion in February last year. Per USA Today, Biden plans to request over $98 billion in emergency funds for both Ukraine and Israel. Out of the total, Biden wants $60 billion for Ukraine, with half of the funds going toward replenishing US military stockpiles. In addition, he is seeking $14 billion for Israel amidst its war with Hamas.

Addressing anti-Semitism and Islamophobia

Biden also extended his support to those targeted by extremists in the US. "To all of you hurting, those of you hurting, I want you to know: I see you. You belong. You're all American," he said. Biden's denunciation comes as the US continues to witness a significant rise in hate crimes and targeted attacks against both Jews and Muslims. Notably, the recent killing of a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy triggered worldwide protests.

Linking Israeli and Ukrainian conflicts to US security

Furthermore, the US President underscored the link between the conflicts in Israel and Ukraine with American national security interests. He asserted that the US was a "beacon to the world" and it was in the interest of Americans to aid their allies. He said, "American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us, America, safe. You put all that risk if we walk away from Ukraine, turn our backs on Israel. Just not worth it."

Terrorist should be held accountable: Biden

"History has taught us that when terrorists don't pay a price for their terror, when dictators don't pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and debt and more destruction," Biden said.

Biden's wartime visit to Israel

Earlier this week, President Biden visited Israel as its conflict with Hamas continued to escalate. Speaking to Israeli lawmakers, he promised unwavering support for the nation and pushed for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. Despite US lawmakers showing blatant support for Israel, Biden's aid request to Congress could face challenges in a divided Congress, which has been without a House speaker since Kevin McCarthy was ousted more than two weeks ago.