Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to American economist Claudia Goldin

1/5

World 2 min read

Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to American economist Claudia Goldin

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:48 pm Oct 09, 202304:48 pm

Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded to American economic historian Claudia Goldin

The highly prestigious 2023 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences—officially the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences—has been awarded to American economic historian and labor economist Claudia Goldin. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said it decided to honor Goldin for advancing "the understanding of women's labor market outcomes." She is currently the Henry Lee Professor of Economics at Harvard University in the United States.

2/5

X post by official Nobel Prize handle

3/5

What Swedish academy said about Goldin

Appreciating the American labor economist's work, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences stated, "Goldin provided the first comprehensive account of women's earnings and labor market participation through the centuries." "Goldin has trawled the archives and collected over 200 years of data from the US, allowing her to demonstrate how and why gender differences in earnings and employment rates have changed over time," it added.

4/5

What we know about Goldin

Born in 1946 in New York, Goldin completed her Doctorate degree in 1972 from the University of Chicago, US. She is a co-director of the National Bureau of Economic Research Gender in the Economy (NBERG). Goldin's research covers a wide range of topics, including the female labor force, the gender gap in earnings, income inequality, technological change, education, and immigration.

5/5

Little more about Goldin's work

Goldin is celebrated for the historical work she has done on women in the American economy. Her papers covered women's career and family quests, coeducation, and the effect of oral contraceptives on their careers and marriages. She has authored several books, including Understanding the Gender Gap: An Economic History of American Women (Oxford 1990) and The Regulated Economy: A Historical Approach to Political Economy.