Meet Amit Mehta, Indian-origin judge overseeing Google's antitrust case

Written by Rishabh Raj September 11, 2023 | 03:47 pm 3 min read

Google is set to face its biggest ever legal challenge in a Washington court from tomorrow (Photo credit: Law.com)

Amit P. Mehta, an Indian-American judge, is presiding over the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Google. He was born in Patna, India. Mehta, appointed to the US District Court for the District of Columbia in 2014, has made notable rulings and is known for his love of hip-hop music. His unique perspective on copyright cases and experience in antitrust litigation make him a suitable candidate for this high-profile case.

What is Google's antitrust case?

The US government has accused Google of engaging in unlawful practices to establish and maintain its dominant position in online search and search advertising. The trial aims to determine whether Google's actions violated antitrust laws and whether it should be held accountable for any anti-competitive behavior. If Mehta, who is presiding over the trial, agrees with the US government's claims, Google might have to take significant remedial actions, including a breakup of its business or operational restructuring.

A distinguished educational journey

Mehta's path to becoming a federal judge is marked by an illustrious educational journey. He attended elite universities, earning his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University in 1993 and graduating from the University of Virginia's law school in 1997. His academic excellence laid the foundation for a remarkable legal career that would later see him preside over significant cases.

Diverse legal background and expertise

After law school, Mehta had a diverse legal career, including stints at Latham & Watkins LLP, clerking for Judge Susan P. Graber, and working at Zuckerman Spaeder LLP. He later joined the District of Columbia Public Defender Service before returning to Zuckerman Spaeder. At Zuckerman Spaeder, he specialized in white-collar criminal defense, business disputes, and appellate advocacy, representing a broad spectrum of clients, including Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former head of the International Monetary Fund, in a civil lawsuit.

Mehta's passion for hip-hop

Mehta's legal persona stands out due to his love for hip-hop music, which occasionally influences his judicial writings. In a 2015 copyright case, he confidently asserted that he didn't need expert testimony to judge the similarity of two songs. He justified this by highlighting his familiarity with hip-hop music, emphasizing his appreciation for artists like Jay Z, Kanye West, Drake, and Eminem. In a 2018 copyright case, he even referenced lyrics from Beyoncé's Sorry.

Noteworthy rulings and legal impact

Since becoming a judge in December 2014, Mehta has made significant contributions to the legal field. One of his notable decisions in 2019 received national attention. He ruled that lawmakers should have access to then-US President Donald Trump's subpoenaed financial records. Early in his role, Mehta also played a key role in a major food-industry case. He blocked a $3.5 billion Sysco deal for US Foods due to regulatory opposition, which eventually led the companies to cancel their merger.

