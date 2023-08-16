US: Judge shot dead wife in California, pleads not guilty

World

US: Judge shot dead wife in California, pleads not guilty

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 16, 2023 | 03:53 pm 2 min read

A US judge accused of killing his wife has pleaded not guilty

A senior judge who allegedly shot dead his wife while in a drunken state in California, United States, has pleaded not guilty, The Associated Press reported. The incident took place during a heated argument between California Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson (72) and his wife, Sheryl Ferguson (65), on August 3. However, the defense argued that the shooting was "unintentional and accidental," rather than a criminal act.

How incident took place

According to Orange County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Alex, the accused judge had an argument with his wife on August 3, during which he "pointed his finger at her in a manner resembling a gun". As their dispute raged on, Sheryl replied, "Why don't you point a real gun at me?" according to Alex. At this moment, Ferguson quickly "retrieved his pistol from his ankle holster and shot" her in the chest at close range, killing her.

More shocking details emerge in tragic case

The incident shocked the Southern California legal community as Ferguson has been a respected judge since 2015, the AP reported. He began his legal career in the Orange County district attorney's office in 1983. However, he has faced disciplinary action in the past, including an admonishment by the Commission on Judicial Performance for posting a false statement on Facebook about a judicial candidate. He was also reprimanded for maintaining friendships with attorneys appearing before him in court.

Accused judge owns 47 legal weapons

Meanwhile, prosecutors are advocating for stricter bail conditions after investigators found 47 legally owned weapons, including the pistol used in the shooting, and over 26,000 rounds of ammunition at Ferguson's home. Reportedly, a rifle registered in his name is still missing, per the investigators. The victim's family has refrained from commenting on the defense's claims that the shooting was accidental, deferring to the police and prosecutors handling the investigation.

Legal battle ahead for accused judge

The accused judge is currently out on $1 million bail but is subject to stringent conditions, such as abstaining from alcohol and wearing an ankle monitor. He allegedly had a history of alcohol abuse and the circumstances surrounding his wife's death have led prosecutors to seek these additional precautions. As authorities continue to investigate, the case unfolds, and the truth behind this tragic incident remains to be determined.

Share this timeline