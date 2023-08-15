US: 17-year-old 'aspiring terrorist' linked to Al Qaeda affiliate arrested

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 15, 2023 | 04:43 pm 2 min read

The FBI arrested a 17-year-old boy in Philadelphia, US, for allegedly planning a terror attack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested a 17-year-old boy in Philadelphia, United States (US), on Friday for allegedly planning a terror attack. The authorities claimed that he was communicating with Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad (KTJ), a terror group affiliated with Al Qaeda, via Instagram. He was allegedly gathering tactical gear along with materials used for making bombs.

KTJ behind terror attacks in Russia, Kyrgyzstan: Reports

To note, the US State Department named the KTJ as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in March 2022. It primarily operates from Syria's Idlib province, which is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). It's suspected to have carried out the April 2017 metro attack in Russia's Saint Petersburg and the August 2016 suicide car bombing outside the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.

Teenager allegedly received guidance to make IED

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said, "The work of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force potentially thwarted a catastrophic terrorist attack in the name of a perverted ideology that in no way, shape, or form represents the beliefs of the overwhelming majority of peace-seeking people of faith, including Muslims." Officials said the KTJ was guiding the teenager to make an improvised explosive device (IED).

Accused may be tried as an adult

The teen has been charged with weapons of mass destruction, criminal conspiracy, arson, causing/risking catastrophe, attempt to commit criminal mischief, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person. Krasner said he had every intention to try the "aspiring terrorist" as an adult, and he didn't rule out federal charges. Reportedly, a motion will be filed for the same.

Tracked down by social media, recent purchases

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force tracked the teenager using social media and his recent purchases. The Customs and Border Protection records showed 14 international shipments of military and tactical gear to the teen's address. He also bought wiring, chemicals, and devices often used as remote detonators. Some of the purchases were made within the last couple of weeks.

