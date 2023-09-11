Nothing Phone (2)'s Glyph LEDs now show Zomato order status

Written by Akash Pandey September 11, 2023 | 03:26 pm 2 min read

The update brings several enhancements and bug fixes (Photo credit: Nothing)

The Nothing Phone (2) has received the latest Nothing OS 2.0.3 update, introducing the much-awaited feature—support for Zomato in Glyph Progress. Besides that, the update also brings a host of bug fixes and improvements for a better overall experience. This update rollout follows last month's release of Nothing OS 2.0.2a, which addressed camera bugs caused by the previous iteration, Nothing OS 2.0.2.

How to enable the Zomato Glyph Progress feature?

With the Nothing OS 2.0.3 update, Nothing Phone (2) users can now access the Zomato support feature in Glyph Progress. To do this, navigate to Settings >Glyph Interface >Glyph Progress and enable the integration. This feature allows for a fun and unique way to track your Zomato food orders. While waiting for your orders from Zomato, simply turn your phone downward, and the progress bar will indicate the progress of the food delivery partner until they arrive.

The latest update also brings "quality-of-life" enhancements

The Nothing OS 2.0.3 update for the Nothing Phone (2) offers various quality-of-life enhancements, such as increased Screen Recorder capture resolution, faster keyboard pop-up animation speed, and improved haptic feedback. Additionally, the update introduces a new Compass widget that can be placed on the home screen and a new UI element to indicate when the device is in pocket mode. The update also includes an improved "OTG Compatibility" toggle, along with enhancements in Bluetooth and NFC connection stability.

