World 2 min read

Biden inks executive order for AI regulation in the US

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:04 pm Oct 30, 202303:04 pm

Departments of Energy and Homeland Security are instructed to address possible threat of AI to infrastructure

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order detailing regulations for generative AI, preceding any potential legislation from lawmakers. The order highlights eight objectives, including establishing new AI safety and security standards, safeguarding privacy, promoting civil rights, fostering innovation, advancing US leadership in AI technologies, and guaranteeing responsible government usage. Numerous government agencies are assigned the task of creating standards to tackle various AI-related issues.

Agencies to develop safety guidelines

The National Institute of Standards and Safety is charged with developing standards for "red teaming" AI models prior to public release. The Departments of Energy and Homeland Security are instructed to address the possible threat of AI to infrastructure and biological, chemical, radiological, nuclear, and cybersecurity risks. Developers of large AI models, such as OpenAI's GPT and Meta's Llama 2, must disclose safety test outcomes. A high-ranking Biden administration official explained that these guidelines primarily pertain to future AI models.

Privacy protection and anti-discrimination measures

The White House urged Congress to enact data privacy laws and requested federal backing for the creation of "privacy-preserving" methods. The executive order also seeks to prevent AI from worsening discrimination by tackling algorithmic discrimination and ensuring fairness in sentencing, parole, and surveillance applications. Government agencies are mandated to offer guidelines for landlords, contracts, and federal benefit programs, to prevent AI-based discrimination.

Impact on labor market and encouraging AI ecosystem

The order instructs agencies to address job displacement caused by AI and generate a report on its influence on the labor market. To promote a larger workforce in the AI ecosystem, the White House ordered the establishment of a National AI Research Resource, as well as providing technical assistance access to small businesses. It also directed the swift recruitment of AI professionals for government positions.