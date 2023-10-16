US: 6-year-old boy stabbed to death by Islamophobic landlord

By Riya Baibhawi 03:13 pm Oct 16, 202303:13 pm

A 7-inch serrated military-style knife was removed from the young boy's abdomen

A six-year-old Palestinian-American boy was reportedly stabbed to death while his mother was left critically injured in Illinois, United States, on Saturday (local time). The boy was stabbed 26 times by their landlord and eventually succumbed to his injuries. His 32-year-old mother is, however, expected to recover. The suspect, 71-year-old Joseph Czuba, faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and two counts of hate crimes. It is being termed the latest episode of hate crimes related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Why does this story matter?

Islamophobia and targeted attacks against Palestinians have seen a rise since the Hamas-Israel war, which broke out on October 7. Per The Guardian, anti-Palestinian slogans were raised in New York City last week, and three Arab Americans were assaulted. Several Harvard students were reportedly intimidated after they signed a letter listing alleged Zionist crimes. Notably, the United Kingdom's Metropolitan Police revealed that antisemitic activities have increased in London. Three Jewish schools were closed due to security concerns amidst pro-Palestine protests.

'You Muslims must die,' accused allegedly said

Investigators found that Czuba targeted the victims due to their Islamic faith as well as the current Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and Israel. Ahmed Rehab, chief of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Chicago unit, revealed that Czuba, who was their landlord, attempted to choke the woman yelling, "You Muslims must die." However, the woman managed to call 911 while fending off Czuba. Cops later discovered him near the driveway of their building with a laceration on his forehead.

7-inch serrated knife recovered from boy's body

A seven-inch serrated military-style knife was removed from the young boy's abdomen during his autopsy. He died while being treated at the hospital, AFP reported. The Will County Sheriff's office in Illinois said that his mother is expected to survive the attack. "Both victims had multiple stab wounds to their chest, torso, and upper extremities," it added in a statement. It is pertinent to note that Czuba was charged with murder, attempted murder, and two counts of hate crimes.

US President Biden condemns attack as 'horrific act of hate'

US President Joe Biden has denounced the killing of the young boy as a "horrific act of hate." "We have to reject hate in every form," he wrote in a social media post. Biden asserted that all forms of hate, including "antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, and transphobia" are interrelated. "Hate toward one group left unanswered opens the door for more hate towards more groups," the American president said.

