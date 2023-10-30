Russia: Pro-Palestine mob storms airport after reports of Israelis arriving

1/6

World 2 min read

Russia: Pro-Palestine mob storms airport after reports of Israelis arriving

By Prateek Talukdar 01:30 pm Oct 30, 202301:30 pm

A mob swarmed the Makhachkala airport in Russia's Dagestan, protesting a purported incoming flight from Israel

A large group of demonstrators on Sunday (local time) swarmed the Makhachkala airport in Russia's Dagestan, protesting a purported incoming flight from Israel. The mob infiltrated the airport and ran amok on the runway, inspecting the passports of passengers. Security personnel brought the situation under control and shut down the airport until Tuesday. The Dagestan Health Ministry confirmed that around 20 people, including cops, were injured in the incident and were receiving medical attention. Moreover, 60 people have been arrested.

2/6

Jewish cultural center set ablaze in Kabardino-Balkaria

Videos reportedly showed the mob storming the airport terminal, carrying Palestinian flags and shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest). Some protesters climbed atop a plane, however, no passengers were harmed, Reuters reported. A day ago, a mob stormed a Russian hotel in search of Israeli visitors. The same day, an under-construction Jewish cultural center was set ablaze and defaced with anti-Jew graffiti in Nalchik of Kabardino-Balkaria, RT reported. Kabardino-Balkaria has over 70% Muslim population, while Dagestan has around 83% Muslims.

3/6

Security forces, protesters clash on runway

4/6

Netanyahu, White House condemn protests

In response to the situation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement on Sunday, asserting that Israel "expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters." Additionally, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson denounced the protests, stating that the United States "unequivocally stands with the entire Jewish community as we witness a worldwide surge in antisemitism."

5/6

Authorities trying to identify protesters amid appeals for calm

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Russia's North Caucasian Federal District said security camera footage would be utilized to identify those who invaded the airport and that those responsible would face legal consequences. The regional Dagestan government, while expressing support for Gaza, urged citizens to remain composed and refrain from participating in such demonstrations. Dagestan's Supreme Mufti, Sheikh Akhmad Afandi, called on locals to cease the chaos at the airport and urged them to exhibit "maximum patience and calm."

6/6

Akhmat commander urges people not to discriminate against Jews