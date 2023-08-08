Technology

Meet Luna-25, Russia's first Moon mission in almost 50 years

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 08, 2023 | 10:11 am 2 min read

The mission will land near the lunar south pole (Photo credit: N.P.O. Lavochkin)

Russia is set to launch a lunar lander called Luna-25, on August 11 (Friday). This marks the country's first lunar mission in nearly 50 years, since 1976. The four-legged lander which weighs around 800kg, will attempt to touch down at the south pole of the Moon. The lander is designed to conduct scientific research, collect soil samples, and practice soft landing techniques.

ESA withdrew from collaborating with Russia on Luna-25

Luna-25 is part of Russia's new lunar program, aiming to build on its Soviet-era achievements and strengthen cooperation with China in space exploration amid strained relations with the West. European Space Agency (ESA) withdrew from collaborating with Russia on Luna-25, and future missions 26 and 27—due to Russia's Ukraine offensive. Despite setback, Moscow replaced ESA's scientific equipment with Russian-made instruments and continued its plans.

The mission signifies a crucial step in Russia's lunar program

Russia's ambitions to expand its pioneering Soviet-era lunar program could impact international cooperation in space exploration. Luna-25 signifies a crucial step in Russia's revitalized lunar efforts. The mission will take off in the early hours on Friday. The Russian space agency has assembled a Soyuz rocket at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East for the launch of the upcoming mission.