Garena Free Fire MAX's August 8 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey August 08, 2023 | 09:39 am 1 min read

Rewards will show up in the mail section within 24 hours of successful redemption (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has released redeemable codes for August 8, allowing players to unlock in-game items without spending real money. Individuals must redeem the codes within 12-18 hours of release. They can use each code once within a specific timeframe. To claim the codes, visit the game's rewards redemption website and log in with Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK accounts.

These codes will help you earn rewards

Here are the codes for Indian mobile gamers. Use them to earn bonuses for free. FFCMCPSJ99S3, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3. FFAC2YXE6RF2, FAGTFQRDE1XCF, FFCMCPSBN9CU, BR43FMAPYEZZ. NPYFATT3HGSQ, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH. FFCMCPSEN5MX, HNC95435FAGJ, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FFCMCPSUYUY7E. MCPW3D28VZD6, EYH2W3XK8UPG.

Boost your chances of winning with multiple codes

The rewards redemption program allows mobile gamers to unlock in-game items without shelling out a significant chunk of money. Claiming multiple codes boosts the chances of winning. However, using the same code twice is not allowed in Garena Free Fire MAX. The rewards will show up in the mail section within 24 hours of successful redemption.